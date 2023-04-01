Tax season: Important information for those filing

The tax deadline is quickly approaching, as it is less than three weeks away.
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - April means the tax deadline is approaching!

According to Jambria Register, CEO of Professional Tax Services, if you are expecting a return, you may not need to rush after all.

“There is a misconception that you should file by April 18,” said Register. “It is a fact that if you don’t owe and you’re expecting a refund, you really have until October 16.”

Those who are expecting to pay taxes after filing still need to file soon. In fact, filing after the due date without an extension could lead to a significant penalty and having to pay much more than expected.

“The biggest consequence is when you don’t file on time and don’t file an extension, then you will occur a penalty to file,” said Register. “Gaining that, you will be able to gain interest on that penalty.”

While many people suggest filing early, taking it slow may be the best decision.

“Take your time. Don’t be in such a rush to file. Make sure you have all official documents,” said Register. “The internal revenue service already has your numbers reported to them, so they are waiting on you to report the same numbers to match.”

Any other questions can be answered at the IRS website.

