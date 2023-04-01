Stormy Start To The Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Saturday, followed by cooler and drier weather for Sunday. We’ll see rain chances return Monday, with rather warm and humid weather for much of next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower late. Low near 69°. Winds S-SW at 10-15 mph

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 82°. Winds SW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Turning mostly clear. Low near 51°. Winds W/N at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 74° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56° High: 78° 60%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 85° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 86° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 85° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 82° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

