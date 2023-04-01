Geneva Fire Department to receive infrared cameras

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Some new equipment coming to Geneva Fire Department could help save significant time at a fire.

The Geneva Fire Department received a grant for new infrared cameras, but the grants did not fully cover the expense.

In a recent council meeting, Geneva City Council members approved funding for the remaining balance for the cameras.

This equipment will allow for first responders to determine the hottest points of the fire before entering a building, making it easier to find the source.

“Unless you can actually see where it is at, you don’t know, it is just up there. These will help us pinpoint where it is at,” said Geneva Mayor David Hayes. “It’ll show the hot and cold spots.

“I think it is a good thing that, before they head in there, they can see it and know where it is at, so we don’t have anyone injured or the worst.”

The cameras are expected to arrive in a few weeks.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.