‘Follow your heart’: 102-year-old woman receives college degree

Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.
Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.(WHIZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (CNN) - A resident at a senior living home in Ohio proved it is never too late to follow your dreams.

Nancy Power Hodous, at 102 years old, celebrated her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree.

Hodous said she was thrilled to be given an honorary degree in public service from Zane College.

“They say follow your heart. If it’s something you can, go ahead and do it,” Hodous said.

And the honor comes just ahead of her 103rd birthday in April.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert
The scene is clear, and the roadway is back open.
2 Alabama National Guardsmen injured in crash on U.S. 231
Dothan Police issued a call for public assistance in the search for Sandra Sue Holland, 76.
Dothan Police ask for help in search for missing woman
UPDATE: The roads have been cleared and are back open.
Motorcycle, car wreck backing up traffic on 431 in Dothan
Police footage has been released, showing the aftermath of a crash that happened only hours...
Police videos show desperate moments following crash that killed UGA player, staffer

Latest News

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 18 dead after tornadoes rake Midwest, South
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
A woman was killed in the home that was destroyed.
Coroner identifies woman killed in overnight storms
A 15-year-old rhino named Jontu has been euthanized at a Nebraska zoo due to health...
Zoo announces death of beloved 15-year-old rhinoceros