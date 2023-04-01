Coroner identifies woman killed in overnight storms

WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One woman is dead and five others were injured after a radar-confirmed tornado tore through the Hazel Green area overnight.

Don Webster from Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. confirmed an adult woman was killed on Borderline Road.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill said the woman’s home was impacted by the tornado and that she was pronounced dead on the scene around 4 a.m. Saturday. Berryhill identified the woman as Ovie Lasater, 90.

Viewer-submitted drone footage shows the damage and destruction caused by last night's deadly storms.

Webster said of the five people injured, three were taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition. Two of them are stable. He said HEMSI workers treated two people on scene for minor injuries.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area of U.S. Highway 231 and Lincoln Road as emergency crews assess storm damage.

Deputies say trees and power lines are down across the area. Some of the power lines are live and very dangerous.

Madison County Commission Chairman Mac McCutcheon said around 7 a.m. Saturday crews have cleared most of the roads.

Just across the state line, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Borderline Road to Myers Road will be closed until further notice. Deputies added that Borderline Road is still closed on the Alabama side to Greenville Pike. People who live in the affected area will be allowed to pass, but anyone else will be ticketed if the closure is violated.

