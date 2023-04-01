Body of second robbery suspect found in Flint Creek

The Decatur Police Department, Hartselle Police Department and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect who fled into a creek.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The body of the second suspect in a robbery case was discovered Saturday afternoon in Flint Creek.

According to officials with the Decatur Police, officers received a call regarding a robbery near Casa Santiago located at 2812 Spring Ave. SW.

According to a spokesperson for the Decatur Police Department, Ismael Smith, 21 and another suspect fled the scene of a robbery in a Brown Kia Soul. While fleeing police at speeds over 100 miles per hour, the car crashed into Flint Creek near Bowels Bridge Road. The vehicle submerged into the creek but Smith and the other suspect were able to exit the vehicle.

Smith swam across the creek to shore where he was detained. Another suspect was last seen struggling to stay afloat downstream. Officials with the Decatur Police Department say that a citizen contacted police after discovering a dead body on April 1.

The body was identified as Michael Forde-Clark who had been missing since Monday. Forde-Clark’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Search crews recovered the car on Wednesday.
Search crews recovered the car on Wednesday.(WAFF)

Court documents show the victim of the robbery met with Smith and another man to trade a PlayStation 5 for an AK-47. Smith and the other suspect then pointed their guns at the victim and took possession of the AK-47. The trade was facilitated through Facebook Marketplace.

Officials with the Decatur Police Department say Smith has been charged with capital murder for the suspected death of the other suspect.

The following information is from The Decatur Police Department on a search The Morgan County Rescue Squad assisted them...

Posted by Morgan County Rescue Squad on Monday, March 27, 2023

Officials say officers attempted to reach the second suspect but were unable to as the person went under.

Video from the search Monday.

Posted by Morgan County Rescue Squad on Monday, March 27, 2023

