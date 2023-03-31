Wiregrass United Way giving out $400K to partners for various needs

22 different businesses will receive some much needed funding thanks to the Wiregrass United Way.
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Each year the United Way reaches their fundraising goal, they receive a $400K challenge grant.

Instead of keeping that money, Wiregrass United Way is portioning the grant to different partners to help pay for renovations, new vehicles and more.

“Seeing people come together to give money and help their community is very touching, but when we show up and surprise someone, and we are able to help them meet some unmet need they have, it is incredibly rewarding,” said Walter Hill, the CEO of Wiregrass United Way.

13 of the 22 businesses have received their funds, with 9 more to be surprised later this week.

