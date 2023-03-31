Tracking rain for Saturday

SYNOPSIS - A mild start this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s for most of the area. This afternoon will be dry again before the cold front moves through tomorrow. The morning on Saturday will start off dry and by early afternoon we will start to see some showers and a few storms, some could be on the stronger side with some gusty winds and hail we will also watch for any rotation in the storms but the tornado risk is overall low tomorrow. A quiet day on Sunday before another chance of rain on Monday, this looks like just a rain maker no severe weather. A ridge of high pressure will take control by mid week and high temperatures will warm into the upper 80s.

TODAY - Partly sunny. High near 83°. Winds S 10-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Scattered showers and storms. High near 82°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 60%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 74° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 56° High: 78° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 85° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 86° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 84° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 85° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 83° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

