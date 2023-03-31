Taylor Made Festival rescheduled

TAYLOR, Ala. (WTVY) - The Taylor Made Festival is rescheduling all events to April 8.

Possible severe weather is the cause for the date change however that doesn’t stop the festival organizers from putting on a great time.

The Festival will begin on April 8, starting at 8:00 a.m. lasting until 5:00 p.m.

Over 40 food arts, and crafts vendors will be available starting at 9:00 a.m.

Events to take part in:

5K Run starting at 8:00 a.m.

Car Show starting at 9:00 a.m.

Huey Helicopter Rides

Cornhole Tournament

Inflatables

Main Event Wrestling at 3:30 p.m.

and More!

For more information on the festival, visit the Taylor Made Festival Facebook page or Tune into News4 at 4 to catch a live interview with the festival organizers.

