Pike County crash cleared on U.S. 231 involved military vehicle

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash in Pike County involving a military vehicle that closed lanes of U.S. 231 has now re-opened.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the scene is clear, and the roadway is back open

The crash involved a military vehicle, but additional details about the vehicle have not been released, ALEA added.

This crash took place not far from Cattlemen Park, according to Google maps.

No further information about this incident is available at this time.

