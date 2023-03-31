Pike County crash cleared on U.S. 231 involved military vehicle

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash in Pike County involving a military vehicle that closed lanes of U.S. 231 has now re-opened.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the scene is clear, and the roadway is back open

The crash involved a military vehicle, but additional details about the vehicle have not been released, ALEA added.

This crash took place not far from Cattlemen Park, according to Google maps.

Crash involving Overturned Vehicle cleared on US231/AL10/Troy Hwy both dir. @ MP 172.8 at Walnut Creek Cir in Troy. — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) March 31, 2023

No further information about this incident is available at this time.

