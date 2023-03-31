Motorcycle, car wreck backing up traffic on 431 in Dothan

By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A wreck has occurred on Highway 431 in Dothan causing traffic to backup in the northbound lanes.

According to ALGO Traffic, the crash is blocking the right lane, left turn lane and right and left shoulder of the road.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through this area.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

