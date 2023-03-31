Lawmakers to address Alabama state trooper shortage

By Erin Davis
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama needs more state troopers. Lawmakers are trying to address the shortage meanwhile, state troopers are frustrated.

Numbers released exclusively to our political reporter show that 285 troopers are needed to fill the slotted 575 positions.

Numbers of State Troopers needed by county

CountyCurrent NumberSlotted forTroopers Needed
Autauga891
Baldwin132310
Barbour242
Bibb242
Blount3118
Bullock231
Butler286
Calhoun102111
Chambers275
Cherokee341
Chilton495
Choctaw231
Clarke044
Clay330
Cleburne363
Coffee550
Colbert363
Conecuh264
Coosa242
Covington341
Crenshaw132
Cullman51914
Dale440
Dallas4106
Dekalb6104
Elmore7136
Etowah8124
Escambia583
Fayette231
Franklin341
Geneva440
Greene264
Hale231
Henry231
Houston462
Jackson374
Jefferson12175
Lamar132
Lauderdale5105
Lawrence374
Lee61711
Limestone8135
Lowndes561
Macon385
Madison82315
Marengo143
Marion341
Marshall4106
Mobile133421
Monroe242
Montgomery11187
Morgan51510
Perry132
Pickens231
Pike550
Randolph231
Russell275
Shelby9134
St. Clair8157
Sumter264
Tallapoosa264
Talladega7136
Tuscaloosa82618
Walker8135
Washington231
Wilcox231
Winston440
Total:290575285

Executive director of the State Troopers Association, Neil Tew, says a lack of troopers leads to more accidents.

“First 90 days of 2023, rural fatalities increased 12%,” he said. “Looking back five years, first 90 days of the year, rural fatalities are up 35%.”

“Fewer troopers means that these troopers, when they get off in the evening at nighttime, they’re often on call one, two, three, maybe even four nights a week,” he said.

The lack of pay also plays a factor in the shortage. State troopers earn less than local police and sheriffs’ deputies. A starting salary for a state trooper ranges from $39,664.80 to $66,331.20, depending on education level.

“Once not so long ago, you rarely ever saw a trooper leave ALEA/DPS to go work for a local agency, whether it be a county or municipal police department,” said Tew. “You’re seeing that on a regular basis now. And it’s a simple equation they make better money.”

Retired state trooper Rep. Phillip Pettus, R-Lauderdale County, has watched this problem evolve.

“I come out of the trooper Academy and Madison County had 18 troopers in 1988. Now they have eight,” said Pettus.

To address the problem, Pettus drafted a bill to increase the pay for state troopers to match the increase recently given to correctional officers.

“The governor just gave corrections a $20,000 a year raise across the board, which put them way above a state trooper,” said Pettus. “I haven’t found anywhere in the country where state corrections make more than the state police.”

Fixing the shortage means safer roads.

“Nobody wants a ticket. But at the end of the day, this is about saving lives. This is about reducing crashes. This is about public safety,” he says.

ALEA declined an interview and says they weren’t aware of a trooper shortage.

