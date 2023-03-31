Govs fall in tight 9 innings against Coastal Alabama-North

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A split day for the Wallace-Dothan Governors looking to rack up more home wins. The team was in action against Coastal Alabama-North.

Wicksburg graduate Kade Snell in to get the win as he picked off a few baserunners in game one. Snell went 8 innings giving up two runs on six hits. He struck out 6 batters and walked one receiving a no decision.

Snell went 2 for 5 at the plate driving in the lone two runs of game one for the Govs.

Wallace would come out on top in game two 1-0. The men hit the road Saturday to face Coastal in Monroeville.

