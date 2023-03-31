Early County senior named Georgia Scholar

EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WTVY) - An Early County High School senior was recently named a Georgia Scholar.

Payne Murphree has earned the honor, like many other high school seniors in the Georgia Scholar program, after the Georgia Department of Education identified him as someone who achieved excellence in school and community life.

Murphree has been no stranger to achievement at Early County High School. In addition to earning multiple scholarships from the University of Georgia and a national BETA scholarship, he is a recognized STAR Student for having the highest SAT score in his graduating class, and also placed fifth in extemporaneous speaking and first in region while representing Early County at state literary.

The senior FFA, BETA, and Science Club President and member of FBLA also received Bright Athlete honors from WTVY News 4 in January 2023, and is a nominee for the Positive Athlete award.

Murphree says he plans to attend UGA upon graduating high school, with the intention to major in biological sciences and avian biology on the pre-med track.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.