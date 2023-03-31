Early County senior named Georgia Scholar

Early County senior Payne Murphree was recently named a Georgia Scholar. He also has earned multiple other honors, including being WTVY News 4's Bright Athlete honoree in January 2023.(Early County High School)
By Ty Storey
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WTVY) - An Early County High School senior was recently named a Georgia Scholar.

Payne Murphree has earned the honor, like many other high school seniors in the Georgia Scholar program, after the Georgia Department of Education identified him as someone who achieved excellence in school and community life.

Murphree has been no stranger to achievement at Early County High School. In addition to earning multiple scholarships from the University of Georgia and a national BETA scholarship, he is a recognized STAR Student for having the highest SAT score in his graduating class, and also placed fifth in extemporaneous speaking and first in region while representing Early County at state literary.

The senior FFA, BETA, and Science Club President and member of FBLA also received Bright Athlete honors from WTVY News 4 in January 2023, and is a nominee for the Positive Athlete award.

Murphree says he plans to attend UGA upon graduating high school, with the intention to major in biological sciences and avian biology on the pre-med track.

