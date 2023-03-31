Dothan Police ask for help in search for missing woman

Sandra is a 76 year old white female and was last seen on March 30 around 9 P.M. leaving her home.
Dothan Police issued a call for public assistance in the search for Sandra Sue Holland, 76.
Dothan Police issued a call for public assistance in the search for Sandra Sue Holland, 76.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Sandra Sue Holland.

Sandra is a 76 year old white female and was last seen on March 30 around 9 P.M. leaving her home. She was driving a 2013 Gold Cadillac, with an Alabama tag 444AML.

She was wearing a black and white striped blouse and black pants.

Sandra may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Sandra Holland please call the Dothan Police Department at (334)793-0215.

