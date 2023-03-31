City of Enterprise recognizes Autism Awareness Month, Month of the Military Child for April

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Two proclamations were signed by Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper to recognize April as both Autism Awareness Month and ‘Month of the Military Child’ in the City of Progress.

During the proclamation signing for Autism Awareness Month, Cooper was surrounded by children, parents, and caregivers.

“Autism affects each individual in different ways,” explained Cooper, who talked about how autism affects one in 36 children and those diagnosed with it face unique challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech, and nonverbal communication. “Autism knows no racial ethnic or social boundaries and affects young and old alike in the City of Enterprise.

“Educating families, professionals, and the general public to better understand this lifelong disorder are vital to the future growth and development of the individuals affected,” said Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper during the proclamation signing for Autism Awareness Month. (City of Enterprise)

As part of those efforts, Cooper said the Enterprise community is committed to working with the Autism Society of Alabama to provide support to diagnosed individuals and their families.

For ‘Month of the Military Child,’ Cooper recognized how “strong and resilient” military children are. He is having the city of Enterprise join celebration efforts that the Department of Defense established does each April, which highlights the more than 1.6 million military children who “face unique challenges and experiences as a result of their parents’ service.” ‘Month of the Military Child’ was established in 1986 as part of the legacy of former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger.

“It is important to honor and celebrate our military’s youngest heroes,” Cooper said during the proclamation ceremony while being surrounded by military children and their parents. “Living in different states, countries and continents, military children face unique challenges that most young their age do not experience.

“Through each new step in life, they always remain ready and resilient.”

Cooper took time to recognize Fort Rucker, as well as the Enterprise community, for their support of military children and hit on the need to ensure the success of those young dependents.

“We are committed to maintaining excellence in schools, youth services, and childcare to ensure that families always receive the best programming, no matter where their next adventure takes them,” said Cooper.

As part of both proclamations, the Boll Weevil monument in downtown Enterprise will be lit up in blue in early April for Autism Awareness Month, and purple in mid-April to honor ‘Month of the Military Child.’ Enterprise will also celebrate the annual “Purple Up” day on April 19.

