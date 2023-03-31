1 nabbed in Jackson County child sexual material case

A search warrant was obtained by FDLE agents and, with the assistance of the Jackson County...
A search warrant was obtained by FDLE agents and, with the assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, was executed on Thursday, March 30 after a cybertip regarding someone uploading and searching for child sexual abuse material online.
By Ty Storey
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Jackson County man is facing multiple counts related to child sexual abuse material after a lengthy investigation.

According to information released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), a cybertip came in on January 12 regarding someone who was searching out and uploading child sexual abuse material online.

Using investigative techniques, agents were able to identify the source of the uploads and searches to be the home of a 65-year-old Grand Ridge man, John Pren Burdeshaw.

A search warrant was obtained by FDLE agents and, with the assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, was executed on Thursday, March 30.

Evidence of images featuring children as young as four years old being sexually abuse was uncovered in an initial forensic examination.

Burdeshaw was taken into custody and is facing 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. Additional charges are also possible, pending the results of further forensic analysis. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail and his case has been handed over to the Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit for prosecution.

