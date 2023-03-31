1 arrested in Jackson County after fleeing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Thursday, March 30, around 4:00 p.m., deputies were actively patrolling Highway 231 near Compass Lake, when they saw a vehicle speeding and swerving between lanes of traffic, almost causing several collisions.

According to a release from JCSO, when deputies attempted to stop the vehicle with lights and sirens on, the vehicle fled.

The pursuit eventually crossed into Bay County, and the vehicle turned on to Gardenia Street in Youngstown, continuing to swerve in and out of the ditches, and eventually wrecked.

After the driver was arrested, K-9 Dutch located 3.3 grams of methamphetamine in the car, as well as a plastic bag with methamphetamine residue.

The driver, Robert Morrell Coleman, was arrested and is being charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Driving while License Suspended or Revoked.

He was transported to the Bay County Correctional Facility by Bay County Deputies who arrived on scene to assist.

It was also determined that Coleman’s driver’s license has been suspended since 2020.

Sheriff Edenfield would like to thank the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case and helping take Coleman off the roads.

