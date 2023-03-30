Warm-up On The Way

SYNOPSIS – A warm-up is on the way for the end of the week as temperatures soar into the 80s on Friday. Moisture will increase from the Gulf, too, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, from the morning hours into the afternoon. We’ll cool a bit for Sunday, before rain chances return on Monday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 55°. Winds light SE

TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 83°. Winds S at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds S-SW at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, otherwise partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 82° 70%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 74° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56° High: 78° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 85° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 86° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 85° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

