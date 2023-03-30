Shooting sends man to Dothan hospital

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan police are investigating the shooting of a man early Thursday.

Officers responded to Pearl Lounge and Grill on the west side of Ross Clark Circle at about 1:15, according to police dispatch.

The victim reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No additional information is immediately available.

