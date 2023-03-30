Shooting sends man to Dothan hospital

(MGN)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan police are investigating the shooting of a man early Thursday.

Officers responded to Pearl Lounge and Grill on the west side of Ross Clark Circle at about 1:15, according to police dispatch.

The victim reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No additional information is immediately available.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrecked car in Dothan high speed chase
Two nabbed in high speed chase
Charles Kelly (pictured) is headed to the University of Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders...
Ozark native returns home to celebrate new promotion
Thousands of Alabamians will lose their Medicaid benefits next month. At the start of the...
Many Alabamians set to lose Medicaid benefits this weekend
The Montgomery Police Department
Alert canceled for missing 19-month-old from Montgomery
UPDATE: Shawn Edward Davis Jr. has been found and taken into custody in Dothan, AL.
Wanted Bay County man found in Dothan

Latest News

Meeting with Vietnam University
Documentary to highlight Troy University’s Vietnamese college partnership
The American Red Cross logo.
American Red Cross of Panama City sends help to Mississippi
Event runs April 14 and 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Local businesses in Geneva preparing for stop & shop event
Raised funds will go towards expenses, equipment and medical runs.
Geneva County cities gathering $100,000 for Geneva Rescue Team