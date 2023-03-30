Shooting sends man to Dothan hospital
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan police are investigating the shooting of a man early Thursday.
Officers responded to Pearl Lounge and Grill on the west side of Ross Clark Circle at about 1:15, according to police dispatch.
The victim reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
No additional information is immediately available.
