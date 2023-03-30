News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

Join us each week at 3:00 p.m. to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.

Join us each week at 3:00 p.m. to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.

