Hartford Rescue lieutenant wins Silent Heroes award for 40 years of service

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - They say if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life. After more than four decades with Hartford Rescue, it’s safe to say Terry Jackson is driven by his passion for helping others. It’s what’s made him this month’s Silent Hero.

From a young age, Lieutenant Terry Jackson saw how important first responders are to communities like Hartford.

“There was a car fire after school one day,” Jackson recalls, “they were having trouble getting people to come put it out. I went and applied, been here ever since.”

Jackson encountered a few setbacks in his career, but he didn’t let anything slow him down.

“I started out as a rookie and I worked my way up to chief,” Jackson explains, “they combined the fire department and the rescue squad several years ago, and I wasn’t qualified to run the rescue side of it, so I stepped down and they appointed a different chief. I started out as a rookie again and worked my way up to lieutenant.”

To Jackson the job is worth it, even if it meant starting over.

“To me, it’s not my rank that matters. I just want to be where I can help people. If I’m a rookie, if I’m a chief, it don’t matter to me,” says Jackson.

The career comes with many other challenges, but throughout the years Jackson has learned what keeps him going.

“When you go to somebody, whether you’re on the ambulance or fire truck, chances are they’re having the worst day of their lives. Maybe you being there makes that worst day a little bit better,” he says.

Keeping his hometown safe is perhaps Jackson’s biggest reward.

“Maybe it’s my upbringing? I don’t know, maybe it’s my way of giving back to Hartford. They’ve been good to me all my life,” says Jackson.

When asked what one of the biggest challenges he faces in this occupation, Terry Jackson said manpower is a constant concern for Hartford Rescue. If you’re interested in applying, you can call them at 334-588-0906.

