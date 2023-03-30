Eastgate Park pond to close for renovations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services will close the pond at Eastgate Park on Monday, April 3, and it will remain closed to the public until Monday, May 1.

This closure is due to repairs being made to the pier that require the water level to be lowered significantly.

Park management ask the public to please excuse their progress as they work to make the fishing experience at Eastgate Park safer and more enjoyable.

Look for project updates and announcements on their social media accounts.

For more information about Dothan Leisure Services programs and facilities, please contact them at 334-615-3700, visit us on the web at www.dothanleisureservices.org, or Like and Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

