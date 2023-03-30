Doctors encourage early screening during Colorectal Awareness Month

A 10-foot colon inflatable stood tall outside of the front of the medical center to act as an...
A 10-foot colon inflatable stood tall outside of the front of the medical center to act as an educational tool to bring awareness of colon cancer.(WTVY)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S. in both men and women, according to the American College of Gastroenterology. This is why Southeast Health Medical Center and the Alabama Gastro Society are putting education about colon cancer at the forefront. However, their way of teaching is more than handing out the average brochure.

On Thursday, A 10-foot colon inflatable stood tall outside of the front of the medical center to act as an educational tool to bring awareness of colon cancer. It gave people an up‐close up look at the inside of the colon showing the normal tissue but also the various gastrointestinal disorders that doctors can find during a screening.

Dr. Jeff Crittenden is a Gastroenterologist at Southeast Health. He said colon cancer is one of the few cancers that is actually preventable. But, the first step of prevention is screening. He said it is important for people to know the average screening age has dropped from being 50 years old  to now 45.

Dr. Crittenden encourages people to get screened. He added it is especially important to think about getting screened if you are someone who has a family history of colon cancer or colon polyps.

Colon cancer is treatable with the primary treatment being surgery.

Dr. Crittenden said they are pushing the message of the importance of screening aggressively for everyone, even the average person at risk.

“Someone who doesn’t have a family history of colon cancer, doesn’t have the medical conditions that puts them at a high risk and someone who’s totally asymptomatic,” Dr. Crittenden said.

Although this inflatable is only outside of hospital on Thursday, doctors say it’s important to care for your colon year-round.

“People should just be aware of trying to take care of themselves by doing appropriate screening whether it’s colon cancer screening or screening for other cancers, skin cancers, breast cancers and what have you,” Dr. Crittenden said.

Dr. Crittenden encourages people who may have concerns or need to schedule a screening to contact their primary care physician.

Click here to watch when Dr. Drew Sarrels joined News4′s Kinsley Centers on Live at Lunch to talk about the signs and symptoms of colon cancer.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man murdered in Dothan bar parking lot
Wrecked car in Dothan high speed chase
Two nabbed in high speed chase
Charles Kelly (pictured) is headed to the University of Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders...
Ozark native returns home to celebrate new promotion
Aaron McCreight
Former Dothan tourism guru in prison
Thousands of Alabamians will lose their Medicaid benefits next month. At the start of the...
Many Alabamians set to lose Medicaid benefits this weekend

Latest News

This approval terminates the need for a prescription or application to get Narcan.
Alabama doctor encourages every household to have Narcan available
Raised funds will go towards expenses, equipment and medical runs.
Geneva County cities gathering $100,000 for Geneva Rescue Team
Alabama doctors on prescription free Narcan
Alabama doctors on prescription free Narcan
Narcan is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and can potentially save a life.
Alabama doctors praise over-the-counter Narcan decision