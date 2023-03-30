Another cool start this morning

SYNOPSIS - Another cool morning across the area with temperatures in the 40s so grab the jacket. This afternoon we will warm back into the 70s for highs. Tomorrow will be quiet before our next system moves in over the weekend. Timing looks to be in the mid morning of Saturday with the chance of a few strong to severe storms so we will keep an eye on it. A dry day on Sunday before another chance of rain on Monday with low rain chances into Tuesday. A ridge of high pressure will take control by Wednesday and that will send temperatures into the middle 80s for highs and keep us dry.

TODAY - Sunny. High near 76°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 55°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 83°. Winds S 10-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of storms. Low: 64° High: 82° 70%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 74° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 56° High: 78° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 85° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 85° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 84° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 82° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

