All eyes on Tigers football program

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVY) - Auburn’s annual A-day game is listed as one of the most important spring games in all of college football.

That’s because there are high expectations for the team’s new coaching staff.

Last season, Auburn gave up nearly 30 points each game and allowed close to 400 yards.

Every single opponent up against the Tigers was able to score in the red zone last season.

It points a lot of fingers toward the Tiger’s new defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.