All eyes on Tigers football program

Auburn Football A-Day
By Briana Jones
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVY) - Auburn’s annual A-day game is listed as one of the most important spring games in all of college football.

That’s because there are high expectations for the team’s new coaching staff.

Last season, Auburn gave up nearly 30 points each game and allowed close to 400 yards.

Every single opponent up against the Tigers was able to score in the red zone last season.

It points a lot of fingers toward the Tiger’s new defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.

