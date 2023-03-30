Alabama golfer tees it off in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Kaitlyn Schroeder makes her first trip up Magnolia Lane
Kaitlyn Schroeder makes her first trip up Magnolia Lane
Kaitlyn Schroeder makes her first trip up Magnolia Lane(WBRC)
By Jake Stansell
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WBRC) - It’ll be an experience unlike any other for one University of Alabama golfer who received an invite to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Kaitlyn Schroeder is a freshman on the Crimson Tide women’s golf team and will get her shot this week to walk up Magnolia Lane for the first time.

She came to Alabama as the top-ranked golfer in her class and will compete against some of the best in Augusta.

“These are people that are really good college golfers and people that I want to compete against in the future,” Schroeder said. “So, I think this is a really good step in that direction of proving myself that I can be one of the best future golfers, and hopefully, one of the best golfers in the world.”

The first two rounds of the tournament take place Wednesday, March 29, and Thursday, March 30, at the Champions Retreat Golf Club, which is just minutes away from Augusta National.

There is a practice round at Augusta National for all participants on Friday, March 31, followed by the final round for those who qualify on Saturday, April 1.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man murdered in Dothan bar parking lot
Wrecked car in Dothan high speed chase
Two nabbed in high speed chase
Charles Kelly (pictured) is headed to the University of Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders...
Ozark native returns home to celebrate new promotion
Thousands of Alabamians will lose their Medicaid benefits next month. At the start of the...
Many Alabamians set to lose Medicaid benefits this weekend
Aaron McCreight
Former Dothan tourism guru in prison

Latest News

Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts as Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) looks on in the...
Alabama star forward Brandon Miller declares for 2023 NBA Draft
Auburn Football A-Day
All eyes on Tigers football program
Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as...
Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach
Auburn Football A-Day
Auburn Football A-Day