Alabama doctor encourages every household to have Narcan available

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama doctors are reacting to the Food and Drug Administration’s recent approval to allow a nasal spray version of Narcan to be available as an over-the-counter medication.

Dr. Julia Boothe, the President of the Medical Association of Alabama, said this decision of approval makes her hopeful for this new accessibility.

Now anywhere that sells over-the-counter medications will have access to sell Naloxone. For instance a local pharmacy, convenience store, and grocery store.

This approval terminates the need for a prescription or application to get Narcan.

Right now, she said time varies for retailers and when they will receive their shipments of Narcan, as it does for any products they sale.

When the product does become widely available she encourages people to purchase it and keep it accessible within the household.

“What we’re encouraging is for every household to have Naloxone available,” Dr. Boothe said. “You know, if you would keep a bottle of Ibuprofen available or if you keep a bottle of let’s say a topical steroid that’s over the counter, you have a first aid kit that has an antibacterial agent in it or a cream or something, then we would recommend throw Naloxone in your list of things that you’re keeping in your household, not just necessarily someone who is using or abusing any kind of medications.”

On Friday night News4 will share more from Dr. Boothe as to how exactly this will work to save Alabamians lives from opioid overdose.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.