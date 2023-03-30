ADPH breaks down over-the-counter Narcan in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Food and Drug Administration approved a 4mg nasal spray version of Narcan for over-the-counter use on Wednesday.

Alabama medical professionals have praised the FDA’s decision and spoken about the importance of prescription free Narcan. But what exactly does this access look like in our state?

The Alabama Department of Public Health broke down what this level of access means and what will be available in the state of Alabama in a press release Thursday.

Within the next few months, Narcan can be sold directly to consumers in drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores, gas stations, as well as online.

Naloxone, the generic for Narcan, is also available in other doses and an injectable form. According to the release, those other forms and dosages of naloxone will remain prescription only.

The standing order by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will remain in place and does not expire. This allows pharmacists to dispense those other formulations and dosages with a prescription. Medicaid patients can access naloxone through a prescription.

“The Alabama Pharmacy Association applauds the FDA’s decision to make this life-saving drug available without a prescription to anyone who needs it. Only the Narcan 4 mg nasal spray version has been approved for over-the-counter (OTC) use. The Alabama current statewide standing order issued by the state health officer will remain in place as the injectable version will still require a prescription. It should be noted that Alabama Medicaid recipients have coverage for the nasal spray, but Medicaid requires a prescription for OTC products. APA, in collaboration with the Alabama Department of Public Health and Alabama Medicaid, has worked to maintain access for our state’s most vulnerable population.”

Jones added that these pharmacies are critical access points that allow people to learn more about naloxone and the risk associated with opioid medications.

More information about naloxone can b found on the ADPH website.

Additional resources can be found here.

