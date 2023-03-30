2 killed, 5 wounded in Memphis restaurant shooting

The shooting occurred at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday outside of Prive, a restaurant located in the Hickory Hill area.
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis Police Department said they responded to a shooting at a restaurant that killed two people and injured five.

According to Memphis Police Department, one man was found dead on the scene.

Another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police say five more victims, four men and one woman, arrived at a hospital in their own vehicles.

Preliminary information indicates that the shooting stemmed from an altercation that started inside, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

