Two nabbed in high speed chase

By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police officers are searching the Stonebridge neighborhood of Dothan after a car officer’s pursued wrecked there.

Officers immediately took two into custody and are searching for a third man.

The chase began in the downtown region and continued to Pontiac Avenue near Fortner Street, where the wreck occurred.

Officers from multiple agencies surrounded the neighborhood.

The reason for the pursuit is not immediately available.

