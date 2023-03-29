Two nabbed in high speed chase

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police officers are searching the Stonebridge neighborhood of Dothan after a car officer’s pursued wrecked there.

Officers immediately took two into custody and are searching for a third man.

The chase began in the downtown region and continued to Pontiac Avenue near Fortner Street, where the wreck occurred.

Officers from multiple agencies surrounded the neighborhood.

The reason for the pursuit is not immediately available.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.