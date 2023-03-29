One killed in overnight shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that took place at an apartment in south Huntsville overnight.

Officers on the scene say a call came in around 1 a.m. regarding someone kicking into an apartment on Springtime Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person dead.

Police say the victim was shot and killed. Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working to learn what led up to the alleged shooting.

More information is expected to be released Wednesday.

