A nicer day ahead

SYNOPSIS - Cooler to start off this Wednesday morning and calmer, this afternoon we will finally start to dry out for a few days. Temperatures will stay on the cool side today before we warm back into the 80s by Friday. We will keep an eye on Saturday as our next front moves in and brings the chance for some strong to severe storms once again but overall right now the threat looks low. Timing looks to be earlier in the day from 7am-12pm. Low end rain chances will remain in the forecast through the start of next week.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 70°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Clear. Low near 47°. Winds NE 5 0%

TOMORROW - Sunny. High near 76°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 84° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of storms. Low: 66° High: 82° 70%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 56° High: 74° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 58° High: 80° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 82° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 85° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 82° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY - Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 20-25 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

