A nicer day ahead

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS - Cooler to start off this Wednesday morning and calmer, this afternoon we will finally start to dry out for a few days. Temperatures will stay on the cool side today before we warm back into the 80s by Friday. We will keep an eye on Saturday as our next front moves in and brings the chance for some strong to severe storms once again but overall right now the threat looks low. Timing looks to be earlier in the day from 7am-12pm. Low end rain chances will remain in the forecast through the start of next week.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 70°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Clear. Low near 47°. Winds NE 5 0%

TOMORROW - Sunny. High near 76°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 84° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of storms. Low: 66° High: 82° 70%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 56° High: 74° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 58° High: 80° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 82° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 85° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 82° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY - Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 20-25 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Howard Johnson by Wyndham Hotel in Dothan caught fire on Tuesday morning
Dothan hotel damaged as multiple fires erupt
Funeral services to honor the life of William "Bill" Lee Entz, whose invitation convinced a...
Leader who got Ronald Reagan to Dothan dies
Charles Kelly (pictured) is headed to the University of Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders...
Ozark native returns home to celebrate new promotion
Emily Freese, registered emergency room nurse at Medical Center Enterprise with her DAISY Award
Extraordinary nurse recognized in Enterprise
current outages as of 10:37 a.m.
Power has been restored in Dothan

Latest News

If you experienced storm damage to your home it is important that you beware of potential...
Homeowners urged to be ready for repair scams after Alabama storms
rain gauge
Recent heavy rainfall impacts the Wiregrass
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Tuesday, March 28, 2023
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Cooler & Drier!