Local businesses in Geneva preparing for stop & shop event

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Ten downtown businesses in Geneva are preparing for another Stop & Shop event.

The event will be April 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Businesses will have door prizes, refreshments and other unique sales.

Participants who visit all participating stores and get their map stamped can be eligible for a $1000 prize.

“We always get people to say, ‘We didn’t even know you were here. I don’t come downtown a lot,’ or ‘I don’t come to this area of town a lot.’ so they didn’t even know we were here,” said Shelby Danley, co-founder of the event. “When they participated in the stop and shop and have to stop at each store and get their map stamped, then they are introduced to us. It is a big celebration.”

A purchase is not necessary to get a stamp on the map, just make sure to explore each store.

