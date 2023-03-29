Homeowners urged to be ready for repair scams after Alabama storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With severe weather having recently rolled through the state, the Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board is warning homeowners to beware of potential home repair scams.

If you’re looking for someone to repair storm damage or do any kind of work around your home, remember to use only licensed contractors.

People across central Alabama are dealing with the aftermath of vicious weather from over the weekend.

“I heard a good bit of noise outside, so jumped up and got in the hall bath,” explained Betsy Spears, who described a noise and said “it was over just that quick.”

Spears’ home was in the path of the EF-0 tornado that touched down in Prattville.

“The front trees fell, it hit a car across the street, And then as far as my property, I have a back room and it completely took it out,” said Spears.

Now, Spears and many of her neighbors face the stressful task of cleanup and rebuilding.

“They are in a vulnerable position,” said Chip Carden, Executive Director of the Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board, who cautions homeowners to not get in too big of a hurry with the repairs.

“Don’t make a rushed decision on hiring any contractors,” said Carden.

Before you hire a contractor or a roofer, Carden says check their license and get everything in writing.

”Licensees are required to have a written contract, have change orders in that contract. If the contractor that you’re thinking about hiring wants a huge down payment, I would be leery of that,” said Carden.

Carden says it’s best to hire local contractors with a tie to the community.

“You know somebody that blows in here from Tennessee, you don’t have, you don’t have much control over whatever they do with your money. Not saying that those guys up there are bad guys. But it’s just protecting yourself,” said Carden.

HBLB offers these Do’s and Dont’s of hiring a contractor.

You can call the Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board at 1-800-304-0853 to learn whether a home repairman is licensed or not.

