Grandview Initiative receives funds for needed improvements

Pictured (l-r) are Michael Jackson, Aunt Katie’s Community Garden co-founder and executive...
Pictured (l-r) are Michael Jackson, Aunt Katie’s Community Garden co-founder and executive director; Izell Reese, former NFL player and RCX Sports CEO; Danny Sharp, Dothan Area Chamber Foundation chairman; Orran Scruggs, Aunt Katie’s Community Garden deputy executive director; and Matt Parker, Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce president.(Dothan Chamber of Commerce)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Area Chamber Foundation presented the Grandview Initiative with a check to assist in adding a garden at the old Grandview Elementary School, in partnership with Aunt Katie’s Community Garden.

The school is currently under renovations for the first NFL turf field in the state.

The turf field is also the first to be built in a state without an NFL team.

Chamber members, Aunt Katie’s Community Garden members, and former NFL player and RCX Sports CEO, Izell Reese were in attendance.

