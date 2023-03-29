Grandview Initiative receives funds for needed improvements

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Area Chamber Foundation presented the Grandview Initiative with a check to assist in adding a garden at the old Grandview Elementary School, in partnership with Aunt Katie’s Community Garden.

The school is currently under renovations for the first NFL turf field in the state.

The turf field is also the first to be built in a state without an NFL team.

Chamber members, Aunt Katie’s Community Garden members, and former NFL player and RCX Sports CEO, Izell Reese were in attendance.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.