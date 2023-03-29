Geneva County cities gathering $100,000 for Geneva Rescue Team

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County is expressing what it means to be a community.

The surrounding cities in Geneva County have agreed to donate $100,000, in the form of four quarterly payments, to the Geneva Rescue Team.

The funds will go towards equipment, expenses and medical runs.

The surrounding cities agreed to raise the money for the team for their work throughout the county and beyond.

“Geneva will respond. That is our job and responsibility to our citizens. No matter where you are we are coming, that’s our dedication to our citizens,” said Geneva Mayor David Hayes. “This will help us for about a year, because this is expensive. Anything to do with medical is expensive.”

Mayor Hayes says the financial help will be tremendous, especially with so many people not paying medical bills due to lack of insurance or other reasons.

