A Cool Evening, Warmer Thursday Afternoon

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Clear skies and light winds tonight will lead to temperatures falling into the middle to upper 40s. We turn warmer Thursday with highs in the middle 70s and reach past 80s on Friday. Our next chance of showers and storms will be Saturday with a line moving in from the west. There could be a few strong-to-severe storms that morning, lasting into the early afternoon. Sunday looks much calmer with highs near normal.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 47°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Plenty Of Sun. High near 82°. Winds ESE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Few Clouds Return. Low near 55°. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 83° 5%

SAT: Morning showers and storms. Low: 66° High: 82° 70%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 74° 10%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 78° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low: 64° High: 85° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low: 67 High: 85° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

