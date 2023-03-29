Bogus shooting claim latest in string of false reports

A Dothan police investigator documents a "swatting" scene on October 17, 2019.
A Dothan police investigator documents a "swatting" scene on October 17, 2019.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police responded Tuesday night to a shooting report that turned out to be false, the second time this has happened recently.

“We received a call at 7:06 that a person had been shot, but that report proved to be untrue,” Lieutenant Ronald Hall told News4.

In November, another call sent officers the same neighborhood answering reports that another teen suffered a gunshot wound.

Multiple officers spent hours on the case as the investigation extended across town before they concluded a shooting had not occurred.

Called “swatting,” false reports have become a fad nationwide.

In another Dothan case about three years ago, a man called the police to say his son had shot a sibling in the head.

After officers responded, another bogus call came in, prompting investigators to release 911 audio to catch those who would stoop so low.

A 2019 bomb threat forced the evacuation of Dale County High School in Midland City.

In other cases, crank callers hijacked Ring doorbells and, when police arrived, shouted profanities at officers using that device’s speaker.

Lieutenant Hall said those convicted of swatting face stiff penalties that could include prison.

