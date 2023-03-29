American Red Cross of Panama City sends help to Mississippi

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The American Red Cross of Panama City deployed a multi-purpose response vehicle headed to Flowood, Mississippi Wednesday morning.

Two volunteers, Amber Mullins and Lisa Barnes drove down the cargo-focused vehicle in support of Red Cross Disaster Response 241-23.

Mississippi was hit with an EF-4 tornado, killing 25 people and leaving thousands without shelter or food. The American Red Cross is helping to alleviate this suffering.

Andy Cornett with the American Red Cross of Northwest Florida said, “We are just fortunate that we were asked to send folks from here in Panama City. Because you know we went through Hurricane Michael so we know what horrific conditions look like, and how we want to help folks.”

The red cross is always looking for volunteers and encourages any help or donations. To learn more, visit redcross.org/volunteer, or donate at redcross.org/donate

