AK-47, PlayStation 5 swap ends in high-speed chase and possible drowning

The Decatur Police Department, Hartselle Police Department and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect who fled into a creek.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - New details have been uploaded in court documents for a man who allegedly robbed a Decatur business Monday afternoon and has been charged with capital murder after fleeing into a creek.

According to officials with the Decatur Police, officers received a call regarding a robbery near Casa Santiago located at 2812 Spring Ave. SW.

According to a spokesperson for the Decatur Police Department, Ismael Smith, 21, fled the scene of a robbery.

Court documents show the victim of the robbery met with Smith and another man to trade an AK-47 for a PlayStation 5. Smith and the other suspect then pointed their guns at the victim and took possession of the AK-47. The trade was facilitated through Facebook Marketplace.

Smith and the other suspect then fled the scene in a brown KIA Soul. While fleeing police at speeds over 100 miles per hour, the car crashed into Flint Creek near Bowels Bridge Road. The vehicle submerged into the creek but Smith and another suspect were able to exit the vehicle.

Smith swam across the creek to shore where he was detained. Another suspect was last seen struggling to stay afloat downstream.

Officers were unable to reach the second suspect. A search has continued into Tuesday.

Officials with the Decatur Police Department say Smith has been charged with capital murder for the suspected death of the other suspect.

The following information is from The Decatur Police Department on a search The Morgan County Rescue Squad assisted them...

Posted by Morgan County Rescue Squad on Monday, March 27, 2023

Officials say officers attempted to reach the second suspect but were unable to as the person went under. The Morgan County Rescue Squad and Decatur Police are currently looking for the individual and ALEA is investigating the wreck.

The Hartselle Police Department posted on Facebook at 1:21 p.m. that north and southbound lanes on Highway 31 near the Decatur/Hartselle city limits are backed up while law enforcement searches for the suspect.

Video from the search Monday.

Posted by Morgan County Rescue Squad on Monday, March 27, 2023

