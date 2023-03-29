2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting

According to police, two high school students were identified as victims in a Saturday shooting.
By FOX 12 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Two high school students and an adult were killed Saturday in a shooting in Portland, Oregon, KPTV reports.

Authorities say on Saturday around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at North Foss Avenue and North Foss Court. When they arrived, they found three people dead in a vehicle in the middle of the intersection.

Three were found dead in a car after a midday shooting in North Portland, Oregon, on Saturday.
Three were found dead in a car after a midday shooting in North Portland, Oregon, on Saturday.(KPTV)

According to police, 19-year-old Babu Daudi, a senior at Roosevelt High School, and 17-year-old Eskender Tamra, a junior at Franklin High School, were identified. The third victim was identified as 20-year-old Patrick D. Johnson.

At this time, police say no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Kelly (pictured) is headed to the University of Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders...
Ozark native returns home to celebrate new promotion
The Howard Johnson by Wyndham Hotel in Dothan caught fire on Tuesday morning
Dothan hotel damaged as multiple fires erupt
Emily Freese, registered emergency room nurse at Medical Center Enterprise with her DAISY Award
Extraordinary nurse recognized in Enterprise
Thousands of Alabamians will lose their Medicaid benefits next month. At the start of the...
Many Alabamians set to lose Medicaid benefits this weekend
Funeral services to honor the life of William "Bill" Lee Entz, whose invitation convinced a...
Leader who got Ronald Reagan to Dothan dies

Latest News

FILE - In this April 9, 2019 file photo, Assemblyman Reginald Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles,...
Reparations for Black Californians could top $800 billion, according to estimate
Aerial footage of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
EPA, Local Leaders Testify on Environmental Response to Ohio Train Derailment
Dothan police officers are searching the Stonebridge neighborhood
Dothan police officers are searching the Stonebridge neighborhood
FILE PHOTO - According to the Tustin Police Department, on Sunday afternoon, four boys entered...
Social media challenge involving bucket leaves Target shopper hospitalized, police say
Former Vice President Mike Pence comments on fighting a subpoena for his testimony in a Jan. 6...
Pence on Jan. 6 probe: 'At the end of the day, we'll obey the law'