Tuesday’s storms cause power outages

current outages as of 10:37 a.m.
current outages as of 10:37 a.m.(Dothan Utilities)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tuesday’s storms have caused several power outages across the City of Dothan according to Dothan Utilities.

A powerline has fallen on West Selma between Bell and Stadium Streets, which is causing major outages for customers on the southwest side of Ross Clark Circle.

There are several other section of reported power outages in Dothan. Nearly 200 customers are without power in the area surrounding Sequoyah Drive.

Another 150 customers have no power in the area of Rowland Road.

The causes of these two power outages are unknown at this time. It is also not know how long it will be before power is restored.

To view a full map of Dothan power outages, click the link below.

https://outage.dothan.org:7576/

