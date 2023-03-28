Samson recreation park to receive needed renovations

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - The recreational park in Samson is set to receive some much needed renovations.

During a recent council meeting, the Samson council members approved repairs to the park’s restrooms and doors, the addition of hoses and sprinklers to help maintain the fields, and more renovations such as fence capping.

“In a small town like we are, a lot of people don’t have the mode of transportation to take the kids to other towns to play, so it’s good for the kids,” said Clay King, Mayor of Samson. “It keeps them at home and also by being here, their grandparents and things can go out and watch them play, so it’s nice to have a nice facility for our children.”

Recreations Director Cole Dean says the renovations have begun, but no date has been announced to have all repairs finished.

