Recent heavy rainfall impacts the Wiregrass

rain gauge
rain gauge(WVLT)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s been quite a stormy stretch these last days of March throughout much of the Wiregrass.

Severe storms Saturday brought bad weather, including an EF0 tornado in Houston County near Ashford. Some of the storms brought big hail stones, and off and on heavy showers. Those downpours, however, closed the rainfall deficit at the Dothan Airport for the month of March.

Here are the stats from the Dothan Airport for the month of March, showing almost five inches of rainfall up to March 28th.

rain surplus March
rain surplus March(WTVY)

You can also look at surplus and deficit amounts throughout the year. Circled below is the amount of rain that fell at the Dothan Airport since the beginning of 2023. We are very close to a normal amount expected by this time in the year, falling short by just over half an inch.

rainfall stats
rainfall stats(WTVY)

The rainfall that fell between early Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon drew very impressive numbers! Here’s a snapshot of Tuesday’s rain, showing estimated bullseyes of 5-6 plus inches. Along and south of I-10 in Walton County took a hard hit with high amounts, courtesy of numerous showers and storms. There doesn’t appear to be any square mile of land in the Wiregrass that missed the rain between Monday and Tuesday.

Doppler estimated rainfall
Doppler estimated rainfall(WTVY)

We will get a three day break from showers and storms, with Saturday, April 1st, being our next chance for some strong-to-severe storms.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Proctor Booking photo.
Woman found crawling in diaper, relative charged: Police
MGN
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan man
Chase Christian Miller
Escaped Houston County inmate captured
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza discusses a jail escape with reporters on March 27, 2023.
Sheriff Valenza on escape: “I’m not happy”
Houston County deputies search for escaped inmate Chase Miller on March 25, 2023
Escaped Houston County inmate eludes capture for second time

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Tuesday, March 28, 2023
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Cooler & Drier!
Tornado causes damage in Macon County.
NWS increases confirmed central Alabama tornado count to 5
current outages as of 10:37 a.m.
Power has been restored in Dothan