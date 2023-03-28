Pet of the Week: Lovely Leon

Pet of the Week: Lovely Leon, a 3 year old Neutered, Grey tabby male
By Ty Storey
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In our latest edition of our Pet of the Week segment, we got to meet a new lovely friend looking for a place to call home.

Melissa Gideon with Dothan Animal Shelter was back with us on News4 Live at Lunch on Tuesday, and joining her was Leon, a 3-year-old male tabby.

Melissa told us Leon has been with them since the beginning of February after his previous owner surrendered him to the shelter due to not being able to take care of him.

Leon has been described as a love bug who loves to cuddle, along with being a lap baby. He also has plenty of energy, which showed in how curious he was joining us at the studio and with how he loved climbing around on Melissa during the on-air chat.

Finding a furever home for Leon isn’t the only thing needed at Dothan Animal Shelter, as they are in need of wet dog and cat food for their animals. The wet food is useful for helping with fattening up some of the skinnier pets, as well as helpful with giving medicine to them.

If you are interested in finding out more about Leon or interested in adoption, or you would like to make a food donation, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Proctor Booking photo.
Woman found crawling in diaper, relative charged: Police
MGN
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan man
Chase Christian Miller
Escaped Houston County inmate captured
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza discusses a jail escape with reporters on March 27, 2023.
Sheriff Valenza on escape: “I’m not happy”
Houston County deputies search for escaped inmate Chase Miller on March 25, 2023
Escaped Houston County inmate eludes capture for second time

Latest News

Vests and radios could improve safety and response times, according to Chief Jimmy Hill.
New vests and radio programs coming to Samson Police Dept
Renovations include fencing, restroom repairs and the addition of hoses and sprinklers.
Samson recreation park to receive needed renovations
Pet of the Week: Lovely Leon
Pet of the Week: Lovely Leon
The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
‘It is absolutely devastating’: Ways you can help with disaster relief in Mississippi