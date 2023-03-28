Pet of the Week: Lovely Leon

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In our latest edition of our Pet of the Week segment, we got to meet a new lovely friend looking for a place to call home.

Melissa Gideon with Dothan Animal Shelter was back with us on News4 Live at Lunch on Tuesday, and joining her was Leon, a 3-year-old male tabby.

Melissa told us Leon has been with them since the beginning of February after his previous owner surrendered him to the shelter due to not being able to take care of him.

Leon has been described as a love bug who loves to cuddle, along with being a lap baby. He also has plenty of energy, which showed in how curious he was joining us at the studio and with how he loved climbing around on Melissa during the on-air chat.

Finding a furever home for Leon isn’t the only thing needed at Dothan Animal Shelter, as they are in need of wet dog and cat food for their animals. The wet food is useful for helping with fattening up some of the skinnier pets, as well as helpful with giving medicine to them.

If you are interested in finding out more about Leon or interested in adoption, or you would like to make a food donation, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

