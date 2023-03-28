Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile

((Source: KFVS))
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by multiple vehicles Tuesday morning at the intersection of Government and Ann streets, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The 62-year-old man was hit about 6:10 a.m. by a vehicle heading east on Government Street after police say he stepped in front it. The driver stayed at the scene and did not display any signs of impairment, according to MPD.

However, following the initial impact, four additional vehicles struck the victim and continued to travel east on Government Street, police said.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Police said the incident occurred during low visibility, as it was still dark outside, and there was light rain.  

Authorities urge anyone who may have been involved or who has information about the incident to contact the Mobile Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit at 251-208-7211.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Proctor Booking photo.
Woman found crawling in diaper, relative charged: Police
MGN
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan man
Chase Christian Miller
Escaped Houston County inmate captured
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza discusses a jail escape with reporters on March 27, 2023.
Sheriff Valenza on escape: “I’m not happy”
Houston County deputies search for escaped inmate Chase Miller on March 25, 2023
Escaped Houston County inmate eludes capture for second time

Latest News

The Howard Johnson by Wyndham Hotel in Dothan caught fire on Tuesday morning
Dothan hotel damaged as multiple fires erupt
fire
Dothan Hotel Fire
Pet of the Week: Lovely Leon
Pet of the Week: Lovely Leon
The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
‘It is absolutely devastating’: Ways you can help with disaster relief in Mississippi
Leader who got Ronald Reagan to Dothan dies
Leader who got Ronald Reagan to Dothan dies