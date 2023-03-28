PCB officials share strategic plans for ‘law and order’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With new plans and preparation, lawbreakers may be in for a surprise, and possibly time spent in jail.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a spring break briefing, there is a plan to continue the current enforcement strategy.

“Our focus is not on spring break, it’s on lawbreakers,” Talamantez said. “Lawbreakers are the ones that gain the attention of law enforcement. Lawbreakers are the ones that ruin it for spring breakers.”

After the success over the weekend, officers want lawbreakers to understand one thing: They won’t get away with crime, without consequences.

Talamantez also reminds the public of their main focus, and it’s not just spring breakers, but lawbreakers as a whole.

