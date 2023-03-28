Ozark native returns home to celebrate new promotion

Ozark native Charles Kelly has been named defensive coordinator for the Colorado Buffaloes under head coach Deion Sanders.
By Briana Jones
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Tuesday Rotary Club welcomed a Wiregrass native back home to celebrate a new step in his career.

Charles Kelly, an Ozark native and G.W. Long and Auburn graduate, is headed to the University of Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders to be the newest defensive coordinator.

He has a coaching resume of 33 years, including national championships with both head coach Nick Saban at the University of Alabama and Florida State University with head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Kelly began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Auburn, before coaching at Central-Phenix City and Eufaula High Schools. He was a defensive back for the Tigers football program from 1986-1989.

While Kelly has many ties to coaching on his own, his father happens to be the first head coach at Houston Academy in Dothan.

Kelly, Prime and the rest of the Buffaloes staff will kick off their season against TCU September 2nd.

