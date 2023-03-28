Opp’s Cauley, others featured in AHSAA Softball Spotlight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Opp pitcher Reese Cauley earned a main feature in the latest weekly edition of the AHSAA Softball Spotlight, with some other Wiregrass players performances also highlighted.

Cauley, a junior, earned the spotlight after a big-time performance against Pike County, which saw the Lady Bobcats earn a 9-0 victory over the Lady Bulldogs and Cauley pitch a perfect game.

Having faced the minimum 21 batters, Cauley allowed no batters to reach first base during the contest, and struck out 17 to earn another win in her 9-4 season. The performance lowered her season ERA to 0.83, with her yearly strikeout total sitting at 143. She’s also only given up 12 walks on the season during her 76 innings pitched.

Cauley’s top-tier performances this year weren’t limited to just that Pike County performance.

In addition to striking out 17 in a 7-4 win over Wicksburg and 16 in a 2-0 win over Enterprise earlier this season, Cauley also showed off her batting capabilities in the Alex Wilcox Memorial FCA Tourney, which saw her go 5-for-9 from the plate with two doubles and five RBIs in four games.

Opp, thanks to that and other performances, won three of the four games played.

Other highlighted top performances from last week include:

Anna Grace Massey, Rehobeth: Fired a six-inning perfect game to beat Headland 10-0. She had nine strikeouts while facing the minimum 18 batters in the contest.

Caylee Johnson, Samson: Whiffed 14 and allowed only two hits in a 12-3 win over Cottonwood. She also had two hits and an RBI at the plate.

Reese Peters, Ariton: Had four hits, including two home runs, in a 12-11 win over G.W. Long. She finished with four RBIs. Teammate Lizzy Faircloth also had a double and homer for the winners.

Ashlynn Sasser, Dothan: Socked two triples in a 10-6 victory over Eufaula.

To see more from this week’s AHSAA Softball Spotlight, click here.

